  Published On 28 September,2021 08:02 pm
Inzamam is now doing much better and will be released soon from hospital

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The cricket fraternity, athletes, public figures and netizens on Tuesday turned to social media to wish a quick recovery to former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq, who suffered a heart attack on Monday.

Former captain of Pakistan s cricket team Inzamamul Haq underwent an angioplasty after suffering a heart attack in Lahore.

After complaining of uneasiness and difficulty in breathing, Inzamam was taken to a hospital where, after several tests, it was revealed that he might have had a minor heart attack.

Doctors advised him to undergo an emergency angioplasty and well-known heart surgeon, Professor Abbas Kazim, performed the procedure.

"Inzamam is now doing much better and will be released soon from hospital. He is okay now," one family member said.

As per reports, the 51-year-old is now in stable condition at the Lahore hospital. "Inzamam is now doing much better and will be released soon from the hospital. He is okay now," a family member was quoted as saying.

Inzamam, who is Pakistan s most capped player in the international arena, played 120 Tests and 378 One-Day Internationals for the Asian giants. The batting legend made his international debut for Pakistan against the West Indies at the Gaddafi Stadium in 1991. The 51-year-old scored 8,830 ODI runs for Pakistan and the former skipper amassed 11,739 runs in the longest format.

Inzamam also played a solitary T20I for the Green Army against England at County Ground in 2006. After bidding farewell to competitive cricket, Inzamam also served Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as its chief selector from 2016 to 2019. Under Inzamam s stint, Pakistan had won the ICC Champions Trophy final against India in 2017.

The cricket fraternity, athletes, public figures and netizens were quick to take to social media to wish the cricketer a speedy recovery. Here is how they sent good wishes to Inzamam-ul-Haq. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 