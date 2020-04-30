Inzamam is now doing much better and will be released soon from hospital

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The cricket fraternity, athletes, public figures and netizens on Tuesday turned to social media to wish a quick recovery to former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq, who suffered a heart attack on Monday.

Former captain of Pakistan s cricket team Inzamamul Haq underwent an angioplasty after suffering a heart attack in Lahore.

After complaining of uneasiness and difficulty in breathing, Inzamam was taken to a hospital where, after several tests, it was revealed that he might have had a minor heart attack.

Doctors advised him to undergo an emergency angioplasty and well-known heart surgeon, Professor Abbas Kazim, performed the procedure.

"Inzamam is now doing much better and will be released soon from hospital. He is okay now," one family member said.

As per reports, the 51-year-old is now in stable condition at the Lahore hospital. "Inzamam is now doing much better and will be released soon from the hospital. He is okay now," a family member was quoted as saying.

Inzamam, who is Pakistan s most capped player in the international arena, played 120 Tests and 378 One-Day Internationals for the Asian giants. The batting legend made his international debut for Pakistan against the West Indies at the Gaddafi Stadium in 1991. The 51-year-old scored 8,830 ODI runs for Pakistan and the former skipper amassed 11,739 runs in the longest format.

Inzamam also played a solitary T20I for the Green Army against England at County Ground in 2006. After bidding farewell to competitive cricket, Inzamam also served Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as its chief selector from 2016 to 2019. Under Inzamam s stint, Pakistan had won the ICC Champions Trophy final against India in 2017.

The cricket fraternity, athletes, public figures and netizens were quick to take to social media to wish the cricketer a speedy recovery. Here is how they sent good wishes to Inzamam-ul-Haq.

Dear Inzi, you have a beautiful heart. Seems like it s caught the evil eye. I was worried that someone with such a big heart was in such pain. Praying that you get better quickly so that your sweet heart can make everyone happy. My dearest friend, take good care. Let s meet soon. — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) September 28, 2021

Wishing you a speedy recovery @Inzamam08. You ve always been calm yet competitive, and a fighter on the field.



I hope and pray that you ll come out stronger from this situation as well. Get well soon. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 28, 2021

Wishing Inzamam-ul-Haq all the very best, that he recovers completely and remains part of our game for many many years. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 27, 2021

Prayers for @Inzamam08 bhai for speedy recovery In shaa Allah he will be fine — Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) September 27, 2021

Lots of prayers for Inzamam Bhai!!!

May ALLAH give him quick recovery.

Get well soon!! @Inzamam08 — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) September 28, 2021

Prayers for the quick recovery of our legend and pride of Pakistan Syed Inzamam ul Haq. May Allah SWT give you complete shifa. @Inzamam08 #InzamamUlHaq — Mohammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) September 28, 2021

Get Well Soon Legend Of Pakistan Inzamam Ul Haq May Allah Almighty Bless Him With Speedy Recovery Prayers Are With Inzi Bhai #inzamamulhaq #GetWellSoon pic.twitter.com/oLXJHjhlj9 — Nida Dar (@CoolNidadar) September 28, 2021

I wish you the best of health and a speedy recovery @Inzamam08 — Junaid khan 83 (@JunaidkhanREAL) September 28, 2021

May Allah bless @Inzamam08 bhai with a swift recovery. Duas and best wishes all the way for a good and healthy life ahead ameen — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) September 28, 2021

My heart goes out to Inzy Bhai who has undergone an angioplasty. By the grace of almighty Allah, I pray that he recovers soon. @Inzamam08 — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) September 28, 2021

@Inzamam08 Sir Praying for your speedy and full recovery. INSHALLAH you feel much batter soon — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) September 28, 2021

My thoughts and prayers go out to @Inzamam08 bhai. Get well soon legend. You are Pakistan’s hero and we all are praying for you. — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) September 28, 2021