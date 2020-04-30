The PCB chairman has asked for time till the first phase of the National T20 Cup is completed.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Following the displeasure expressed by Prime Minister Imran Khan over team selection for the upcoming T20 World Cup, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to make several changes in the squad.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chief Selector Muhammad Waseem had said during the press conference that Babar Azam would lead the national team for the T20 World Cup, Shadab Khan would be the vice-captain while other players included Asif Ali, Azam Khan, Haris Rauf and Hassan Ali, Emad Wasim, Khushdal Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sohaib Maqsood.

According to sources, PM Imran khan also expressed displeasure over the selection of squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup and directed the PCB chairman Ramiz Raja to make changes in the squad.

The PCB chairman has asked for time till the first phase of the National T20 Cup is completed.

Sources further said that more than two changes were expected in the T20 squad with Azam Khan, Khushdal Shah, Mohammad Nawaz and Mohammad Hasnain selection’s in jeopardy. Azam Khan, Khushdal Shah and Sohaib Maqsood are facing severe criticism for their poor performance in the first round of the National T20 Cup.

“The names of Fakhr Zaman, Sharjeel Khan, Shoaib Malik, Shahnawaz Dhani, Sarfraz Ahmed and Usman Qadir are being considered for inclusion in the squad,” sources said.

Changes in the T20 World Cup squad could be made till October 10.

Raja is expected to hold consultation with the selection committee and captain Babar Azam at the end of first round of National T20 Cup on October 3.