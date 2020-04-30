The PCB chairman assured the team owners that he understood the challenges they faced

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja chaired the 24th Pakistan Super League General Council meeting on Friday.

Ramiz Raja highlighted and appreciated the franchisees’ contribution in the growth, development and promotion of Pakistan cricket, and assured the team owners that he remained committed to upscaling, enhancing and strengthening the PSL brand.

The follow-up meeting is scheduled on Monday, 27 September.