Zimbabwe defeated Scotland by six wickets to win three-match Twenty20 series 2-1.

EDINBURGH (AFP) - Milton Shumba s blistering 66 from 29 balls led Zimbabwe to a six-wicket win over Scotland as the tourists secured a 2-1 victory in their Twenty20 series on Sunday.

Shumba hit two fours and six sixes in an explosive innings that helped Zimbabwe reach their target of 178 with five balls to spare in Edinburgh.

Scotland looked to be in control after ending a 60-run opening stand between Regis Chakabva and Craig Ervine.

They reduced Zimbabwe to 63 for three in the 10th over, but Wessley Madhevere, who made 43, and the 20-year-old Shumba added 99 in nine overs.

Scotland had scored 177-4 after winning the toss, with George Munsey blasting 54 off 30 deliveries.

Munsey passed 1,000 T20 international runs in the process.

Richie Berrington hit 44 while Calum MacLeod, with 39 off 29 balls, and Michael Leask took 30 off the final over.

But Shumba s fireworks left Zimbabwe needing only two runs from the last over.

Ryan Burl drove through a four through the covers to win it with the first ball.

This weekend s match was Scotland s last Twenty20 international before their T20 World Cup group-stage opener against Bangladesh in Oman on October 17.

Zimbabwe did not qualify for the World Cup.

