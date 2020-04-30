Sindh made 25 with Shahid Miran hitting 17 off five. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa managed 14.

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Sindh secured a thrilling win over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Super Over in the seventh fixture of the ongoing Cricket Associations T20 at the Quetta’s Bugti Stadium.

Sindh made 25 with Shahid Miran hitting 17 off five. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa managed 14.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa posted 200 for nine after Sindh captain Faraz Ali had decided to bowl after winning the toss. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Aamer Azmat posted a scintillating half-century, scoring 54 off 30, which included six fours and three sixes. He provided a solid 74-run opening stand with Mohammad Arif, who made run-a-ball 23.

Niaz Khan was the other notable run-getter with 31 off 14, smashing three sixes and dispatching one delivery for four.

Sindh’s Imtiaz Legari took three wickets for 25 runs, while Asif Mehmood and Saad Khan picked two wickets apiece.

Sindh were all out for 200 in 20 overs in reply.

Middle-order batters Saad Khan and Imtiaz set the tone for the run-chase with 33 off 27 and 30 off 13 respectively. Imtiaz struck four sixes and Saad struck two sixes and two fours.

Opener Usman Khan made 31 off 22, while Omair Bin Yousuf was the other notable run-getter with 19-ball 21.

Off-spinner Asif Afridi shone with the ball, returning three for 32, while Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Irfan Khan picked up two wickets each.

In the other match of the day, Central Punjab’s Mohammad Faizan’s brilliant century set his side’s four-wicket win over Southern Punjab.

Faizan’s 45-ball knock was studded with 11 fours and six sixes as Central Punjab chased down 189-run target in 16.3 overs.

Faizan was dismissed by Ali Majid, who took three wickets for 45. Umar Khan returned two for 32.

After electing to bat, Umar Siddiq’s Southern Punjab made 188 for four, with middle-order batters Moinuddin and Sharoon Siraj smashing 65 not out and 55 not out. Both batsmen struck six sixes each. They added 84 runs in undefeated fifth wicket partnership.

Captain Umar made 35 at the top of the order.

Faizan and Ahmed Safi Abdullah shared the four wickets equally between them.