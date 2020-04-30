Zimbabwe beat Scotland by 10 runs in the second T20 to level three-match series 1-1.

EDINBURGH (AFP) - Scotland last their final four wickets in as many balls during a frantic last over as Zimbabwe levelled their Twenty20 series with a 10-run win in Edinburgh on Friday.

Set a target of 137 to move into an unassailable 2-0 lead, the hosts needed 13 off the final six balls of the match.

But two wickets for Wellington Masakadza and a couple of run-outs meant Scotland were all out for 126 in 19.4 overs.

They had been in dire trouble at 16-4 before Richie Berrington and Matthew Cross, who both scored 42, revived the innings.

Zimbabwe too endured a tough start with the bat, slumping to 20-3 on an awkward pitch before recovering to a total of 136-5 that owed much to Sean Williams unbeaten 60 from 52 balls, an innings that included five fours and a six.

Victory saw Zimbabwe, who lost Wednesday s opener by seven runs at the same venue, square the three-match series at 1-1 ahead of Sunday s finale.

This weekend s match will be Scotland s last Twenty20 international before their T20 World Cup group-stage opener against Bangladesh in Oman on October 17.

The Scots will also face Oman and Papua New Guinea in Group B of the tournament.

Zimbabwe did not qualify for the World Cup.

