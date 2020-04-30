Hosein and Sinclair have been included in West Indies squad for the last two T20s against Australia.

GROS-ISLET (AFP) - Spinners Akeal Hosein and Kevin Sinclair have been drafted into the West Indies squad for the last two T20s against Australia, the selection committee announced on Wednesday.

Left-arm spinner Hosein and off-spinner Sinclair comne into the squad as replacements for Shimron Hetmyer and Obed McCoy, who have minor injuries.

West Indies have already won the first three matches to hold an unassailable lead in the five-match series.

"We took the decision to rest players who have picked up some niggles and give opportunities to other players in the squad," said lead selector Roger Harper.

"The team has played really well to win the first three matches and the series -- they have played good cricket in every department

"The aim is to continue to build on the momentum created and strive to win the remaining games.

"Winning builds confidence from a team perspective and will give the players greater belief in the roles they are playing. So, it is important to keep winning."

The matches will be played under lights at the Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium on Wednesday and Friday.

West Indies will defend their World Cup title in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from October 17 to November 14.

West Indies squad:

Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Akeal Hosein, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Kevin Sinclair, Evin Lewis, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmon, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

