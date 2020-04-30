Universe boss breached the 14,000-run mark during the third T20I against Australia

(Web Desk) – West Indies opener Chris Gayle added another feather to his already decorated cap when became the first cricketer in history to score 14,000 runs in T20 cricket on Tuesday.

Universe boss breached the 14,000-run mark during the third T20I against Australia in St Lucia in style - a six over wide long-on.

He then went on to hit his half-century with West Indies chasing 142 to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. It was the 41-year-old s first T20 half-century since 2016 after barely featuring in the shortest format for the national team in recent years.

Accepting the award for player of the match, Gayle recommended people shouldn t watch the statistics too closely but “just respect the Universe Boss.”

Chris Gayle falls to Riley Meredith, but not before a trademark fifty, passing 14,000 T20 runs in the process!#WIvAUS | https://t.co/gtzSxh0BjZ pic.twitter.com/VY1N9XPczT — ICC (@ICC) July 13, 2021

"It s a great journey. I m so happy and so pleased to get a series win. I just want to commend stand-in captain Pooran for winning a fantastic series against a great team," Gayle said.

Gayle said his main focus was on the T20 World Cup starting in October in the United Arab Emirates, when he ll be 42.

"You all knew I was struggling with the bat and to be able to get some runs was pleasing."