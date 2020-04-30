Rameen split the webbing of her left hand when she attempted to field off her own bowling

ST JOHN’S (Dunya News) – Off-spinner Rameen Shamim has been ruled out of the next game of the Pakistan women’s tour of the West Indies, which is the national side’s fourth One-Day International against West Indies Women on 15 July, after sustaining an injury in her left hand.

Rameen split the webbing of her left hand when she attempted to field off her own bowling in the second innings of the third ODI on Monday and was provided first aid.

She was assessed by series doctor on Tuesday morning after which she was declared unavailable for selection for the 15 July fixture.