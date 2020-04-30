PCB renews charity partnership with Shahid Afridi Foundation

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Cricket Board renewed Corporate Social Responsibility partnership with Shahid Afridi Foundation (SAF) for an additional two years, SAF will continue to be the PCB’s charity partner for the next two years. Earlier, the PCB had signed a two-year MoU with SAF in 2019.



The partnership with SAF will cover non-ICC events, meaning as in the past, SAF logo will feature prominently on the Pakistan national men’s cricket team’s playing kits.



PCB’s other CSR initiatives include partnership with British Asian Trust to create mental health awareness and with Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme for polio eradication.



The SAF was founded in 2014 with a view of improving living conditions of poor and destitute members of the society. SAF is working in the areas of Health, Education & Clean water together with the message of global peace & goodwill via sports diplomacy. SAF aims to see Pakistani people prosper, educated and healthy in the coming years.



Director Commercial PCB Babar Hamid said: “We are delighted to renew our partnership with the Shahid Afridi Foundation for another two years. SAF has proven its worth as one of the leading charity organisations in the country which has done some stellar work for the poor and underprivileged across the country.



“The PCB would continue to promote the charity with the renewal of this partnership as part of our CSR initiatives. We want to wish SAF the very best and hope they continue to remain a shining light and a beacon of hope for millions across Pakistan.”



Shahid Afridi, Global Chairman, Shahid Afridi Foundation, said: “I am proud that my partnership with Pakistan Cricket has grown beyond my playing career for Pakistan and that the Pakistan Cricket Board will continue to support the Shahid Afridi Foundation from 2021 to 2023.



“The work that the Foundation is undertaking focuses on improving lives of our fellow Pakistanis and I look forward to seeing our national stars continuing to create more awareness around our work.”