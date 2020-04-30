Saturday's match at the home of cricket is set to take place in front of a capacity crowd

LONDON (Dunya News) - The toss between Pakistan and England for the second ODI series has been delayed due to rain in Lord’s.

According to the details, rain delayed the scheduled 3:00 pm start of the second one-day international between England and Pakistan.

A light shower meant that when the toss should have been taking place at 2:30 the pitch and square remained covered.

Officials now hope to get the match underway at 3:30 provided there is no more rain.

England, the reigning 50-over world champions, had to select a completely new squad just days before the start of this three-match series after a Covid-19 outbreak among their original party for the three-match series.

Yet a totally changed XI, captained by the fit-again Ben Stokes and featuring five debutants, thrashed Pakistan by nine wickets in the first ODI at Cardiff.

Saturday’s match at the home of cricket is set to take place in front of a capacity crowd -- the first English cricket has seen since the coronavirus pandemic.