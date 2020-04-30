West Indies Women go 2-0 up against Pakistan Women in the five-match ODI series.

ST JOHN’S (Dunya News) - An all-round display by Hayley Matthews helped West Indies Women go 2-0 up in the five-ODI series against Pakistan Women with an eight-wicket victory in the second one day international at the Coolidge Cricket Ground here on Friday.

After claiming two for 17, Matthews fell one run short of what would have been her fifth career half-century as the West Indies chased down an easy 121-run target in 31.1 overs for the loss of two wickets.

Before being run-out, right-handed Matthews struck nine fours in her 58-ball 49, and also stitched a solid 66-run opening partnership with Kyshona Knight, who remained unbeaten on 39 (90b, 4x4).

Earlier, off-spinner Anisa Mohammed’s four for 27 from 9.4 overs spun the tourists out for a paltry 120 in 42.4 overs after Pakistan captain Javeria Khan had elected to bat.

Anisa provided crucial breakthroughs as she accounted for Aliya Riaz (26), Sidra Nawaz (two), Diana Baig (two) and Nashra Sandhu (zero).

Opener Muneeba Ali top-scored for Pakistan with a career-best 37 off 63 balls. The left-handed batter struck six fours before falling to Matthews, who also picked up the scalp of Nida Dar (20).

Off-spinner Karismaha Ramharack claimed two wickets for 27 runs from nine overs.

The third ODI will be staged at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Monday, 12 July.

Scores in brief:

Pakistan Women 120 all out, 42.4 overs (Muneeba Ali 37, Aliya Riaz 26, Nida Dar 20; Anisa Mohammad 4-27, Hayley Matthews 2-17, Karishma Ramharack 2-37)

West Indies Women 121-2, 31.1 overs (Hayley Matthews 49, Kyshona Knight 39 not out)

Player of the match – Hayley Matthews (West Indies Women)

