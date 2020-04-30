Yadav insisted that Ranatunga's comments had not affected the squad as it prepares.

NEW DELHI (AFP) - India batsman Suryakumar Yadav on Wednesday shrugged off complaints that only a weakened side had been sent to Sri Lanka for a limited overs tour.

Former Sri Lanka captain Arjuna Ranatunga slammed the island s sports leaders for agreeing to the tour by a "B Team" Indian side without top stars Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant.

The team led by opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan will play three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 matches starting July 13.

Yadav insisted that Ranatunga s comments had not affected the squad as it prepares.

"Everyone is completely focused, the way the practice sessions are going," Yadav told a virtual news conference.

"We are really excited and ready for that challenge," he added.

"We are just here to have some fun, enjoy this series and take a lot of positives from here."

Ranatunga, 57, said the tour undermined the country s "dignity" as he attacked Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa and Sri Lanka Cricket.

Kohli is leading the full strength India side preparing for five Tests in England starting next month.

Yadav is among a host of players in Sri Lanka looking to impress selectors before the Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates in October-November.

"It s a great opportunity for everyone having a tour amid this situation," said Yadav, who plays for five-time champions Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.

"It s a great challenge and responsibility for each and every one to come out here and express themselves," he added. "I am excited and looking forward to it."