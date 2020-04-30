The PCB has been in touch with its team management and has advised them to exercise extra caution.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been in close contact with the England and Wales Cricket Board regarding concerns about the health and safety of its players since the news of Covid-19 outbreak in the England camp was shared with it on late Monday evening.

The PCB is satisfied by the assurances and guarantees provided by the ECB on behalf of its medical panel, and feels comfortable with the existing protocols that have been put in place to ensure all the Pakistan players and player support staff remain safe and secure throughout the duration of the series, which commences on Thursday, 8 July, in Cardiff”, said a spokesman for the PCB on Thursday.

The PCB has also been in touch with its team management and has advised them to exercise extra caution while in the hotel or at the match venue, he added.