ST. GEORGE S (AFP) - West Indies captain Kieron Pollard extended his winning streak at the toss to three and once again put South Africa in to bat in the third T20 International of their five-match series at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Tuesday.

Beaten by 16 runs in the second match on Sunday when they were set a target of 167, the home side have made two batting changes to their line-up with Lendl Simmons replacing Andre Fletcher at the top of the order and Shimron Hetmyer coming into the middle at the expense of veteran Chris Gayle.

That win by the Proteas leaves the series level at 1-1 and they go into this encounter having made one change with Aiden Markram, who opened in the two Test matches in St Lucia, replacing Heinrich Klaasen in the middle-order.

Teams:

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (captain), Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Andre Russell, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Obed McCoy, Kevin Sinclair.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Aiden Markram, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Nigel Duguid (WIS)

Match Referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)

