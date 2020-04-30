The BCCI will remain the hosts of the event.

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - This year s Twenty20 World Cup has been moved to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman because of the COVID-19 situation in India and travel restrictions stemming from it, International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed on Tuesday.

The pandemic swept the world s second-most populous nation last year and India s total COVID-19 case load now stands at 30.27 million with total fatalities at 396,730, official data showed on Monday.

As the country scrambles to curb a more transmissible variant of the virus, experts have predicted a third wave of infection coinciding with the World Cup scheduled in October-November.

The BCCI will remain the hosts of the event, which will now be held in Dubai International Stadium, the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the Sharjah Stadium, and the Oman Cricket Academy Ground.

The tournament is scheduled from October ﻿17 ﻿to November 14, 2021.