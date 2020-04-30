Babar Azam said Pakistan's performance in the previous tours had been good.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Cricket Skipper Babar Azam says the upcoming series against England will help the green shirts to prepare for the T20 World Cup 2021.

"The English team will not be an easy opponent on their home ground. This is a good opportunity for the World Cup preparation," he further stated.

“We have always played good cricket in England and given them (opponent) tough time in the playing field,” said Babar Azam in his video message adding that the wickets in England were suitable for the players.

“Will try our best to continue the momentum and win the ODI matches against England,” he remarked.

The World No 1 ODI batsman said that the middle order is stronger with the inclusion of Haris Sohail and Saud Shakil to the squad.

“Living in a bio-secure bubble is difficult but we have adjusted ourselves to it now,” he said adding that, “Being Pakistan s captain is an honour for me. I am achieving goals I had set for myself.”

Babar Azam said that the support he got from his fans is encouraging and it gives him confidence.

"By far, my favorite innings. All that happened was because of your confidence and prayers and I always look forward to play innings like these for my beloved country. Keep supporting. Keep praying. Keep believing," he wrote in a Twitter message posting a throwback picture from series against New Zealand.

Pure ecstasy - what a memory!

By far, my favorite innings. All that happened was because of your confidence and prayers and I always look forward to play innings like these for my beloved country. Keep supporting. Keep praying. Keep believing.#PAKvNZ #CWC2019 pic.twitter.com/8RQYEoLLz4 — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) June 26, 2021

Pakistan team reached Birmingham on a chartered plane on Friday for limited-overs series against England.

Soon after arrival in Birmingham, the Pakistan squad left for Derby where the players will remain in isolation for three days. After completion of three-day isolation, Pakistan team will be allowed to practice in Derby for seven days.

From Derby, Pakistan squad will leave for Cardiff on July 6. The first match of the one-day international series between Pakistan and England will be played in Cardiff on July 8.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20s against England on the tour.

