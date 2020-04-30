The presence of fans was missed by PCB, players and all commercial partners: Ehsan Mani

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani has congratulated the event staff, six franchises and all Pakistan Super League (PSL) commercial partners on the successful completion of the 6th edition of the mega event.

In a statement on Saturday, he said the event was felt incomplete without the fans as they are the essence and spirit of any sport.

Ehsan Mani said the presence of fans was missed by the PCB, players and all commercial partners.

The PCB chairman assured the passionate Pakistan cricket supporters that the next edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be staged in Pakistan and in front of our own countrymen.

Ehsan Mani also expressed gratitude towards the entire PCB staff, Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Emirates Cricket Board and the Abu Dhabi Government for successful holding of PSL 6th edition.

