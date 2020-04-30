The winner of today’s match will face Multan Sultans in the PSL final on June 24.

ABU DHABI (Dunya News) – The second eliminator of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be played today between two-time champion Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi at Sheikh Zayed cricket stadium.

The winner of today’s match will face Multan Sultans in the PSL final on June 24. Defending champions Karachi Kings were ousted from the tournament after losing the first eliminator against Peshawar Zalmi yesterday.

Islamabad United’s five-match winning streak broke against Multan Sultans in the first qualifier yesterday. Multan Sultans defeated Islamabad United by 31 runs and qualified for the finals of the PSL.

Squads:

Islamabad United - Shadab Khan (c), Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Ali Khan, Akif Javed, Asif Ali, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Akhlaq, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Usman Khawaja, Zafar Gohar, Zeeshan Zameer

Peshawar Zalmi - Wahab Riaz (c), Abrar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Bismillah Khan, David Miller, Fabian Allen, Fidel Edwards, Haider Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Irfan Snr, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Rovman Powell, Waqar Salamkheil, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Umaid Asif

