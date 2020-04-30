Amir has agreed to join Kent for second half of English county's Twenty20 Blast campaign this season

LONDON (AFP) - Former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir has agreed to join Kent for the second half of the English county s Twenty20 Blast campaign this season.

Amir will be available for seven of Kent s group stage matches and will have an option to play in the knockout rounds if they qualify.

The 29-year-old won both the T20 World Cup and ICC Champions Trophy with Pakistan before retiring from all forms of international cricket in 2020.

He had earlier been handed a five-year ban for his involvement in the spot-fixing scandal in the series against England in 2010 for his actions as a then-19-year-old.

Amir s first match could be against Essex at Chelmsford on June 25.

"I am excited to join a Kent team full of potential," Amir said.

"I have always enjoyed playing at Canterbury and I hope I will be able to help Kent win a trophy this year."

