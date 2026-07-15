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Gold gains in Pakistan after two consecutive days of losses

Gold gains in Pakistan after two consecutive days of losses
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Summary In the international bullion market, the price of gold increased by $9 per ounce, reaching $4,026 per ounce.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Gold prices rebounded in both international and domestic markets on Wednesday after declining for two consecutive sessions.

In the international bullion market, the price of gold increased by $9 per ounce, reaching $4,026 per ounce.

Following the upward trend in global markets, domestic gold prices also moved higher. The price of 24-karat gold per tola rose by Rs900 to Rs425,036, while the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs771 to Rs364,399.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained steady. The price of silver per tola held at Rs6,289, while 10 grams of silver continued to trade at Rs5,391.
 

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