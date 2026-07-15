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KP releases Rs80.7 billion for ongoing development projects

KP releases Rs80.7 billion for ongoing development projects
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Summary 40% of the funds allocated for ongoing projects have been released in a single tranche

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has released Rs80.7 billion for ongoing development projects under the Annual Development Programme (ADP) 2026–27, aiming to accelerate the implementation of key infrastructure and public service initiatives across the province.

According to the provincial Finance Department, 40% of the funds allocated for ongoing projects have been released in a single tranche, while funding for new projects will be issued once they receive formal approval.

Finance Secretary Kamran Ahmad Afridi said the timely release of funds would help ensure the swift execution of development schemes and reflects the province's financial stability.

Of the total allocation, Rs61 billion has been earmarked for projects in the settled districts. Under the Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP), Rs11 billion has been released for the merged districts, while Rs7.9 billion has been allocated under the ADP for development projects in those areas.

For the settled districts, the government has allocated Rs12 billion for roads, Rs8.8 billion for urban development, Rs5.8 billion for irrigation, and Rs2 billion for local government projects.

Additional allocations include Rs4.5 billion for health, Rs3 billion for drinking water, Rs1.9 billion for elementary and secondary education, Rs1.7 billion each for higher education and law and order.

In the merged districts, Rs2.3 billion has been allocated for roads, Rs1.2 billion for health, and Rs1 billion for elementary and secondary education under the AIP. The government has also released Rs1.6 billion for law and order and Rs705 million for drinking water projects.

Under the merged districts' ADP, Rs1.5 billion has been allocated for roads, Rs460 million for irrigation, Rs1.3 billion for law and order, and Rs330 million for drinking water schemes. The provincial government said the funding is intended to speed up development and improve public services across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
 

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