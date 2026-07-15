Rs750 prize bond draw held in Lahore, winning numbers announced

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The National Savings Centre in Lahore conducted Draw No. 107 of the Rs750 Prize Bond on Wednesday, announcing the lucky winners of the latest balloting.

The first prize of Rs1.5 million was awarded to prize bond number 976106.

Three bondholders won the second prize of Rs500,000 each with prize bond numbers 350211, 604285, and 607262.

In addition to the top prizes, 1,696 winners will each receive the third prize of Rs9,300. The complete list of third-prize-winning bond numbers will be released by the National Savings Centre.

Prize money is subject to government withholding tax. Tax filers will have 15% deducted, while non-filers will be charged 30%.

After tax deductions, the Rs1.5 million first prize amounts to Rs1,275,000 for filers and Rs1,050,000 for non-filers. Winners of the Rs500,000 second prize will receive Rs425,000 if they are tax filers and Rs350,000 if they are non-filers.

Similarly, recipients of the Rs9,300 third prize will receive Rs7,905 after tax if they are filers, while non-filers will receive Rs6,510.

