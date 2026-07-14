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Gold prices drop further in local and global markets

Gold prices drop further in local and global markets
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Summary Gold prices declined in both local and global markets, with per-tola rates in Pakistan falling by Rs5,600.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Gold prices fell further in both local and international markets on Monday.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of one tola of gold in Pakistan dropped by Rs5,600 to Rs424,136.

The price of 10 grams of gold also declined by Rs4,801, reaching Rs363,628.

Meanwhile, in the international market, the price of gold fell by $56 to $4,017 per ounce.

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