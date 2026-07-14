United Nanbai Association seeks increase in roti prices

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The United Nanbai Association has called for an increase in the price of roti, citing rising production costs caused by higher flour and LPG prices.

According to the association, the recent surge in the cost of flour and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has made it increasingly difficult for bakers to continue selling roti at existing rates. It has proposed that the official price of a single roti be fixed at Rs25.

The association has urged the relevant authorities to begin negotiations and finalize a revised price within the next three days, saying an adjustment has become unavoidable to keep bakeries operational.

At present, roti is being sold at varying prices across the market, with many outlets charging up to Rs20 per piece.

