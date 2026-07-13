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Pakistan stocks plunge as KSE-100 sheds over 2,300 points amid broad market sell-off

Pakistan stocks plunge as KSE-100 sheds over 2,300 points amid broad market sell-off
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Summary Pakistan's benchmark KSE-100 Index dropped more than 2,300 points on Monday as investor sentiment weakened amid regional tensions and a broader decline across Asian markets.

KARACHI (Dunya News) — Pakistan's stock market suffered a sharp decline on Monday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index losing more than 2,300 points by the close of trading, wiping out significant market value as investors reacted to heightened uncertainty and weak sentiment.
 
The trading week began on a negative note as heavy selling pressure pushed the KSE-100 Index down by more than 2,700 points during intraday trading, touching a low of 179,448 points.
 
Although the market recovered some of its losses later in the session, selling persisted throughout the day. At the close, the benchmark index settled at 179,927 points, down 2,314 points from the previous session.
 
 
The decline followed Friday's strong rally, when the KSE-100 Index had gained 982 points to finish at 182,241 points, highlighting the market's heightened volatility.
 
Market sentiment was also weighed down by growing geopolitical tensions between Iran and the United States, which triggered a broader sell-off across regional equity markets.
 
Asian markets also posted notable losses during Monday's trading. According to reports, South Korea's Kospi Index fell by more than 8 percent, while Japan's Nikkei Index declined by over 2.5 percent.
 
China's Shanghai Composite Index slipped 1.54 percent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index also traded lower, reflecting cautious investor sentiment across the region.
 
Analysts said investors remained focused on geopolitical developments and global market trends, with uncertainty continuing to influence trading activity in Pakistan and other Asian financial markets.

 

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