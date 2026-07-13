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PSX opens week with sharp sell-off

PSX opens week with sharp sell-off
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Summary The Pakistan Stock Exchange opened the week on a bearish note, with the KSE-100 Index falling more than 2,100 points to around 180,100 after the previous session's strong gains.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) opened the first trading session of the week with a sharp sell-off, as heavy selling pressure pushed the benchmark KSE-100 Index down by more than 2,100 points in early trading.

At the start of the session, the benchmark index fell to the psychological level of around 180,100 points after losing more than 2,100 points.

The decline came after a positive close in the previous trading session, when the KSE-100 Index gained 982 points to settle at 182,241 points at the end of the day.

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