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Gold prices falls by Rs3,800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices falls by Rs3,800 per tola in Pakistan
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Summary Gold prices fell sharply in Pakistan and international markets, with the per tola rate dropping by Rs3,800 and global gold declining by $38 per ounce.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Gold prices registered a sharp decline in Pakistan and international markets after a one-day pause, with domestic bullion rates falling in line with global trends.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold fell by Rs3,800 per tola to Rs432,736.

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The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also dropped by Rs3,258, settling at Rs368,429.

Meanwhile, the price of silver declined by Rs123 per tola to Rs6,339.

In the international market, the price of gold fell by $38 per ounce, bringing the global rate down to $4,073 per ounce.

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