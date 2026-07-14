Pakistan, Saudi Arabia discuss expanding energy cooperation in Riyadh

RIYADH (Dunya News) – A high-level Pakistani delegation led by Federal Energy Minister Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari held talks with the Saudi Energy Working Group in Riyadh to expand bilateral cooperation in the energy sector.

The meeting focused on strengthening long-standing ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, enhancing collaboration in the energy sector and promoting economic partnership between the two countries.

Briefing the Saudi delegation on Pakistan's ongoing power sector reforms, Leghari said the government was implementing a comprehensive agenda centred on institutional reforms, improved governance, digitalisation and financial sustainability.

He said Pakistan was creating a favourable environment for greater private sector participation and foreign investment, adding that expanding the national transmission grid was essential to meet growing electricity demand and facilitate the integration of clean energy.

The energy minister described modern transmission infrastructure as a cornerstone of Pakistan's future energy system, while noting that digitalisation remained a key pillar of the government's reform strategy.

The Saudi delegation was also briefed on the planned implementation of smart metering and Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) across Pakistan's power sector.

Leghari said smart metering would help reduce technical and commercial losses, improve the efficiency of electricity distribution and enable more transparent and reliable services for consumers through advanced digital systems.

He formally invited the Saudi Energy Working Group to visit Pakistan to review ongoing power sector reforms and explore priority investment opportunities.

The minister assured Saudi investors and partners of the Pakistani government's full support and facilitation.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation in energy, investment and advanced technologies, accelerating progress on joint projects and promoting sustainable economic growth, energy security and regional cooperation.