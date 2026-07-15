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PSX extends losses, sheds over 6,000 points amid geopolitical tensions

PSX extends losses, sheds over 6,000 points amid geopolitical tensions
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Summary The benchmark index fell by 6,150.38 points, slipping to 173,776.66 at 3 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained under heavy selling pressure for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index plunging more than 6,000 points during the trading as escalating tensions in the Middle East rattled investor confidence.

The benchmark index fell by 6,150.38 points or -3.42%, slipping to 173,776.66 from the previous close of 179,927.04, extending Monday's sharp losses.

The market downturn followed a surge in global oil prices after the United States reinstated its naval blockade of Iran, intensifying military tensions in the Strait of Hormuz and raising concerns over global energy supplies.

International benchmark Brent crude climbed to $84.80 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose to $79.84 per barrel, marking their highest levels in nearly four weeks.

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