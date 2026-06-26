President Zardari signs Finance Act 2026-27, federal budget to take effect on July 1

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President Asif Ali Zardari has approved the Finance Bill 2026-27, clearing the way for the federal budget and fiscal measures from July 1.

According to official sources, the approved bill has been returned to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs following the president’s assent. With the presidential approval, the Finance Bill has formally become the Finance Act 2026-27 and now carries legal status.

The federal budget, with a total outlay exceeding Rs18 trillion, will come into force at the start of the new fiscal year. Various taxation, duty and fiscal policy measures announced in the budget will also take effect from July 1.

Under the Finance Act, government employees and pensioners will receive a seven per cent increase in salaries and pensions from the beginning of the new financial year. Amendments relating to taxes, customs duties and other fiscal measures will likewise be implemented as part of the budget framework.

The government has stated that the budget is aimed at strengthening economic stability, increasing revenue collection and promoting fiscal discipline. Officials say the salary and pension increase is intended to provide relief to public-sector employees and retirees amid ongoing economic challenges.

Following the enactment of the Finance Act 2026-27, the federal government is expected to begin implementing development and financial programmes outlined in the budget to achieve its economic and fiscal objectives for the coming year.