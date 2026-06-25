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Pakistan, Türkiye sign three key energy cooperation agreements

Pakistan, Türkiye sign three key energy cooperation agreements
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Summary Pakistan and Türkiye signed three energy-sector agreements in Istanbul to boost technical cooperation, power market development, institutional capacity-building and sector reforms.

ISTANBUL (Dunya News) — Pakistan and Türkiye have signed three important memoranda of understanding (MoUs) to expand cooperation in the energy sector and strengthen institutional ties between the two countries.

The agreements were signed during high-level inter-ministerial consultations held in Istanbul, aimed at promoting collaboration, technical knowledge-sharing and joint development initiatives in the energy industry.

The signed MoUs include an agreement between Pakistan’s Independent System and Market Operator (ISMO) and Türkiye’s Energy Exchange Istanbul (EPIAŞ), a cooperation framework between ISMO and the Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEİAŞ), and a separate agreement between Pakistan’s Power Planning and Monitoring Company (PPMC) and the Turkish Electricity Distribution Corporation (TEDAŞ).

Under the agreements, both sides will cooperate on post-privatisation governance frameworks, electricity market development, ancillary services regulations, power system operations, transmission planning, distribution management and digitalisation of the power sector.

The two countries also agreed to enhance institutional capacity, facilitate the exchange of technical expertise and adopt modern operational practices. The arrangements are expected to pave the way for training programmes, study visits, expert exchanges and joint technical projects.

Federal Minister for Energy Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari welcomed the signing of the agreements, describing them as an important step towards strengthening Pakistan’s energy institutions and accelerating reforms in the power sector.

He said Pakistan would benefit from Türkiye’s experience in electricity market reforms, transmission system development, distribution sector modernisation and post-privatisation governance structures. He added that closer institutional cooperation would enable the exchange of practical knowledge and operational expertise, leading to improved efficiency, service delivery and governance.

The Turkish side also reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining long-term institutional cooperation with Pakistan.

The Government of Pakistan described the agreements as a significant outcome of ongoing energy dialogue between the two countries, saying they reflect the growing strategic partnership between Pakistan and Türkiye in the energy sector. 

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