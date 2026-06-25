IOC announces $10,000 grant for every Olympic athlete under new support programme

LAUSANNE (Web Desk) — The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced a new financial support initiative under which every eligible Olympic athlete will be able to apply for a grant of $10,000.

The decision was approved as part of the IOC’s “Fit for the Future Olympic Grant Programme”, designed to provide greater support to athletes competing at the Olympic Games.

According to the IOC, athletes must submit an application in order to receive the grant. The programme is intended to help competitors prepare for and participate in the world's biggest sporting event while easing some of the financial pressures associated with elite-level competition.

The committee said a dedicated fund of $140 million has been allocated for each Olympic cycle under the initiative. The funding will be distributed among eligible athletes through the grant programme, subject to the application process and programme requirements.

The IOC described the scheme as part of its broader efforts to strengthen athlete welfare and ensure competitors from different regions and economic backgrounds have greater access to support and resources.

The programme is set to be launched with this year's Winter Olympic Games, marking the first implementation of the new funding model.

Sports officials have welcomed the move, saying it could provide significant assistance to athletes who often face high training, travel and preparation costs while pursuing Olympic qualification and participation.

The announcement reflects the IOC's ongoing commitment to investing in athletes and promoting greater inclusivity and sustainability across the Olympic movement.