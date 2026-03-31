Lesco hikes fees for new electricity connection

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) has increased the fees for new electricity connections, according to an official notification issued on Monday.

Under the new tariff, consumers will now have to pay Rs21,300 for a new meter installation, up from the previous Rs6,400.

Of this amount, Rs17,700 will cover the costs of the meter and cable, while an additional Rs3,660 will be collected as security charges.

Sources revealed that some Lesco officials had opposed the steep hike, but the chairman and board members decided to go ahead with the increase.

The new rates have been implemented effective immediately.

