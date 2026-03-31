FBR faces major challenge in meeting March tax target

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is facing significant challenges in meeting its tax collection target of Rs1367 billion for March 2026.

Sources indicate that the FBR may experience a shortfall of up to Rs200 billion for March, with regional tensions and ongoing conflict expected to reduce collections by approximately Rs150 billion.

In March 2026, exporters were issued refunds exceeding Rs60 billion. Between July and February, the FBR’s total tax collection reached Rs8121 billion, raising concerns of a shortfall of over Rs600 billion for the July-to-March period.

Sources also highlighted that rising petroleum prices and a slowdown in economic activity have affected revenue collection in March.

Additionally, higher payments to exporters as refunds have added pressure on total tax receipts. The IMF has not yet approved any further reduction in the tax target.

