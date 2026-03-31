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PSX rebounds strongly as KSE-100 gains over 2,200 points

PSX rebounds strongly as KSE-100 gains over 2,200 points
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Summary Pakistan Stock Exchange rebounded, with KSE-100 gaining 2,235.99 points to 149,178.96, after a sharp 4,864.54-point drop, amid higher trading volumes and mixed company performances

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) rebounded significantly on Tuesday after it witnessed massive bearish trend in previous session.

The KSE-100 index has recovered by 2,235.99 points till 10:00 am with current index standing at 149,178.96 points, marking a positive change of 1.52 percent compared to previous close of 146,842.97.

A day earlier, the benchmark index shed 4,864.54 points, a negative change of 3.21 percent, closing at 146,842.97 points against 151,707.52 points on the last trading day, according to PSX data.

During the session, the ready market recorded a trading volume of 529.130 million shares with a traded value of Rs 29.603 billion, compared to 435.513 million shares valuing Rs 23.989 billion in the previous session. The market capitalization declined to Rs 16.327 trillion from Rs 16.885 trillion a day earlier.

Out of 481 active companies in the ready market, 51 advanced, 379 declined, and 51 remained unchanged.
 

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Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Business

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