Cabinet body keeps eye on energy supplies, stocks

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The Committee to Monitor Petrol Prices met on Tuesday to review the energy supply situation and assess developments in global oil and gas markets amid evolving geopolitical conditions.

The meeting of the committee was chaired by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, according to press release issued by finance ministry.

The Committee undertook a forward-looking assessment of the national petroleum supply outlook, reviewing stock availability of crude oil and refined petroleum products across the energy value chain.

Members were informed that overall inventories remain at comfortable levels, supported by secured import arrangements and ongoing production. Supply lines from import terminals to refineries, storage installations, and retail outlets were reported to be operating in a stable and orderly manner, ensuring continuity of supply across the country.

Members were also briefed on inbound logistics and maritime operations supporting fuel supplies, noting that cargo inflows continue as scheduled and petrol cargoes for March and now for April have largely been secured, with additional shipments planned to further strengthen supply buffers.

Refineries are operating at regular production levels, with efforts underway to maintain optimal throughput and ensure efficient processing of incoming crude.

A detailed review of national stocks and international energy market conditions was presented, highlighting notable movements in global benchmarks.

The Committee assessed emerging global price signals and their transmission implications, noting that the government was actively evaluating price divergence between international and domestic markets to support balanced and timely policy calibration.

The committee placed particular emphasis on operational readiness across the domestic energy chain and underscored that refineries must continue operating at optimal throughput levels to sustain supply stability and reduce systemic vulnerabilities.

The meeting also included a detailed assessment of international energy market trends and geopolitical developments impacting global supply dynamics.

The Committee also reviewed ongoing government-to-government (G2G) engagements aimed at strengthening supply resilience and mitigating risks.

Members were briefed on diversified sourcing strategies and logistical arrangements with key partner countries, to secure crude and refined products, enhance storage and transshipment options, and ensure flexibility in procurement and financing mechanisms.

These coordinated efforts are aimed at reinforcing energy security and safeguarding supply continuity under evolving market conditions.

On the occasion, the finance minister underscored that proactive planning, diversified procurement strategies, and close coordination among stakeholders have enabled Pakistan to maintain a stable domestic supply position despite global volatility.

He directed all relevant authorities to continue vigilant monitoring of international developments, stock levels, and supply chain dynamics to ensure timely and coordinated policy responses.

He reiterated that ensuring uninterrupted availability of petroleum products remains the government’s foremost priority and emphasized that sustained coordination and prudent planning will continue to guide efforts to maintain market stability and safeguard national energy security.