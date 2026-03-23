Govt providing massive fuel subsidy to stabilise prices: Musadik Malik

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Climate Change Musadik Malik said that the government is providing a subsidy of 127 rupees per liter on petrol and over 200 rupees on diesel to keep fuel prices stable amid rising global oil prices and regional tensions.

He stated that these measures are aimed at reducing the burden on the public, especially lower-income groups.

Musadik Malik added that environmental concerns are also increasing due to pollution, and the government has taken steps such as grounding official vehicles to conserve fuel. He also mentioned that a 200-rupee levy has been imposed on luxury vehicle fuel.

He cautioned that if global oil prices continue to rise, sustaining such large subsidies would not be possible in the long run. Earlier this month, fuel prices were increased, bringing petrol to 321.17 rupees per liter and diesel to 335.86 rupees per liter.