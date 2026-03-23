Iran-Israel-US conflict inflicts $53 billion loss on global airline industry

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The escalating conflict between Iran, Israel, and the United States has dealt a major blow to the global aviation industry, with the world’s top 20 airlines reportedly suffering losses amounting to $53 billion.

According to a foreign news agency, the war has significantly disrupted air travel operations across the Gulf region, affecting major airports and forcing airlines to reroute or cancel flights. The situation has created widespread uncertainty in international travel and logistics.

A British newspaper reported that the airline industry, which was already recovering from the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, is now facing one of its worst crises in recent history. The conflict has also triggered fears of a potential jet fuel shortage, further compounding the industry’s challenges.

Since the outbreak of the war, jet fuel prices have reportedly doubled. This sharp increase is expected to drive up operational costs for airlines, likely resulting in higher ticket prices for passengers worldwide.

Industry experts warn that prolonged instability in the region could deepen financial losses and disrupt global travel even further in the coming months.