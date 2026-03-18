PSX surges as KSE-100 index jumps over 1,000 points

Summary Pakistan Stock Exchange opened strong as the KSE-100 index gained over 1,000 points to cross 151,000 during trading. Asian markets showed mixed trends amid Middle East tensions.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Stock Exchange maintained its upward momentum as trading opened in the positive zone.

On the fourth day of the business week, the stock market witnessed strong buying at the start of trading. During the session, the KSE-100 index surged by more than 1,000 points, reaching the level of 151,285 points.

It is worth mentioning that at the close of trading yesterday, the KSE-100 index had gained 837 points to settle at the level of 150,016 points.

Meanwhile, Asian stock markets showed mixed trends today due to tensions in the Middle East.

According to a news agency, Japan’s Nikkei 225 recorded an increase of nearly 3 percent, reflecting strong gains in the region, while Malaysia’s stock market also witnessed a rise of more than one and a half percent.

On the other hand, Thailand’s stock market recorded a modest increase of around one percent, while China’s Shanghai Composite Index showed slight decline.

Similarly, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index also recorded minor losses during trading.