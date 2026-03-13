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Gold, silver prices dip in Pakistan after consecutive gains

Gold, silver prices dip in Pakistan after consecutive gains
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Summary The price of gold per ounce fell by $71, bringing it down to $5,105 per ounce.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Prices of gold and silver declined in both international and local bullion markets on Friday, bringing relief after recent price surges.

In the international bullion market, the price of gold per ounce fell by $71, bringing it down to $5,105 per ounce.

Following the global trend, gold prices in the local market also dropped significantly. The price of gold per tola decreased by Rs7,100, reaching Rs533,262.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold declined by Rs6,087, settling at Rs457,186.

Silver prices also recorded a notable decrease. The price of silver per tola dropped by Rs324, reaching Rs8,851, while the price of 10 grams of silver fell by Rs278, settling at Rs7,588.
 

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