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Weekly inflation rises by 1.89pc in Pakistan

Weekly inflation rises by 1.89pc in Pakistan
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Summary Pakistan’s weekly SPI rose 1.89% by March 11, 2026, with fuel, LPG, onions, and wheat flour up, while tomatoes, potatoes, chicken, and eggs saw declines

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), increased by 1.89 percent for the combined consumption group during the week ended on March 11, 2026, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said in report.

According to the PBS data, the SPI for the week under review was recorded at 341.42 points, up from 335.09 points last week. On a year-on-year basis, the SPI registered an increase of 6.44 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16 = 100 covers 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group (up to Rs 17,732) increased by 0.66 percent to 325.62 points from 323.48 points in the previous week.

The SPI for consumption groups of Rs 17,733–22,888; Rs 22,889–29,517; Rs 29,518–44,175; and above Rs 44,175 increased by 0.94 percent, 1.12 percent, 1.50 percent and 2.49 percent, respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 14 (27.45 percent) items increased, 9 (17.65 percent) items decreased and 28 (54.90 percent) items remained stable.

Major commodities registering a week-on-week increase included petrol (20.60%), diesel (19.54%), LPG (12.13%), onions (9.63%), bananas (1.44%), wheat flour (1.28%), chicken (0.66%), pulse mash (0.55%), firewood (0.38%), pulse gram (0.10%), fresh milk (0.08%) and cooked beef (0.02%).

On the other hand, commodities witnessing a decrease included tomatoes (3.66%), potatoes (2.86%), garlic (0.42%), rice IRRI-6/9 and pulse masoor (0.19%) each, mustard oil (0.16%), pulse moong (0.12%) and sugar (0.09%).

On a year-on-year basis, major increases were observed in the prices of diesel (29.94%), gas charges for Q1 (29.85%), LPG (29.21%), wheat flour (27.75%), petrol (25.75%), chilies powder (15.20%), beef (12.00%), powdered milk (10.10%), mutton (9.61%), gur (7.10%), rice basmati broken (6.51%) and cooked beef (5.17%).

Commodities witnessing a year-on-year decline included potatoes (51.92%), chicken (25.92%), eggs (23.76%), tomatoes (23.02%), pulse gram (19.76%), garlic (18.25%), salt powder (12.52%) and sugar (12.02%). 

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