PSX sheds 498 points as investors worry over Middle East conflict

Summary PSX extended losses Friday, KSE-100 down 498.89 points to 153,922.54 amid US-Israel-Iran tensions; weekly SPI rose 1.89%, signaling inflationary pressures

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) extended losses on Friday as investor uncertainty grew amid the ongoing US-Israel conflict with Iran.

During intraday trading, the KSE-100 index shed 498.89 points to reach 153,922.54 points, reflecting a negative change of 0.32 percent compared to previous close of 154,421.43 points.

Meanwhile, the weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), increased by 1.89 percent for the combined consumption group during the week ended on March 11, 2026, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said in report.

According to the PBS data, the SPI for the week under review was recorded at 341.42 points, up from 335.09 points last week. On a year-on-year basis, the SPI registered an increase of 6.44 percent.

A day earlier, the benchmark KSE-100 Index witnessed bearish trend on Thursday, losing 1,437.05 points, a negative change of 0.92 percent, closing at 154,421.43 points against 155,858.48 points on the last trading day.

A total of 404,252,601 shares were traded during the day, as compared to 441,876,783 shares on the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 24.674 billion against Rs 24.984 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 471 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 157 of them recorded gains and 252 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 62 companies remained unchanged.

