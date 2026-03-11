Gold prices in Pakistan rise by Rs3,700 per tola

Summary The price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs3,172, bringing the new rate to Rs465,759.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Gold prices in Pakistan continued their upward trend on Wednesday amid significant surge in global markets.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of one tola of gold rose by Rs3,700, reaching Rs543,262 across the country.

The association also reported that the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs3,172, bringing the new rate to Rs465,759.

Meanwhile, gold prices in the international market also saw an increase. The global rate climbed by $37 per ounce, reaching $5,205 per ounce, which contributed to the rise in domestic prices.

Gold prices in Pakistan generally fluctuate in line with changes in the global bullion market as well as the exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.

