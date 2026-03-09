US dollar falls by 3 paisas in Pakistan interbank market

The US dollar declined by three paisas against the Pakistani rupee in the interbank market on Monday, closing at Rs279.37 at the start of the week.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The US dollar recorded a slight decline against the Pakistani rupee in the interbank market at the start of the new business week.

According to currency dealers, the dollar fell by three paisas during trading on Monday. Following the decrease, the US currency closed at Rs279.37 in the interbank market.

During the previous trading session, the dollar had closed at Rs279.40, indicating a marginal improvement in the value of the Pakistani rupee.

Market analysts say currency movements remain limited due to relatively stable demand for dollars and ongoing monitoring of the foreign exchange market by financial authorities.

Traders are also closely watching Pakistan’s economic developments, including negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and global oil price trends, which can influence the country’s currency market.

Despite the minor fluctuation, the rupee has largely remained within a narrow range in recent sessions as policymakers attempt to maintain stability in the foreign exchange market.

Experts say investor confidence, remittances from overseas Pakistanis and external financing arrangements will continue to play an important role in determining the rupee’s direction in the coming weeks.