Iftar Time Ramadan 20
Lahore
LHR
06:10 PM
Karachi
KHI
06:40 PM
Islamabad
ISB
06:15 PM
Peshawar
PWR
06:18 PM
Quetta
QTA
06:39 PM
Indian rupee hits record low, central bank intervention limits fall

MUMBAI (Reuters) – The Indian ​rupee slipped to its all-time ‌low on Monday as an unyielding surge in oil ​prices pummelled Asian currencies ​across the board, with the South Asian unit's losses capped by likely central bank intervention, traders said.

The rupee fell 0.6% to 92.3350, eclipsing its previous all-time low of 92.3025 hit last week.

The currency ‌has remained under pressure since the US-Israeli campaign against Iran began last week, rattling markets worldwide and driving up oil prices.

Heightened energy costs pose macro-economic risks for major oil importers such as India, and also make investors risk averse towards emerging market assets.

