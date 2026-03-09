The rupee fell 0.6% to 92.3350, eclipsing its previous all-time low of 92.3025 hit last week

MUMBAI (Reuters) – The Indian ​rupee slipped to its all-time ‌low on Monday as an unyielding surge in oil ​prices pummelled Asian currencies ​across the board, with ⁠the South Asian unit's ​losses capped by likely central ​bank intervention, traders said.

The rupee fell 0.6% to 92.3350, eclipsing its previous all-time low of 92.3025 hit last week.

The currency ‌has ⁠remained under pressure since the US-Israeli campaign against Iran began last week, rattling markets worldwide and ⁠driving up oil prices.

Heightened energy costs pose macro-economic risks for major ⁠oil importers such as India, and also make investors risk averse towards emerging market assets.