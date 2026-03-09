Dollar surges as Middle East war sends oil above $110 a barrel

The U.S. dollar hit a three-month high as oil surged above $110 and stocks fell amid fears the U.S.-Iran war will disrupt energy supplies, boosting demand for safe-haven assets

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The safe-haven U.S. dollar took another leg ​higher on Monday, rising to a three‑month peak versus the euro as oil surged past $110 a barrel and ‌stocks slid on worries about the effects of a protracted Middle East war on global energy supplies.

The dollar was up 0.9% at $1.1518 on the euro , its highest since November.

Risk-sensitive sterling and the Australian and New Zealand dollars fell roughly 1% versus the greenback, while Brent and U.S. crude futures shot shot ​up 20% or more at their highest points.

"Oil remains the transmission channel into inflation expectations, rates and currency ​markets, with the dollar’s resurgence echoing the 2022 energy crisis," said Bob Savage, head of markets ⁠macro strategy at BNY.

"The week ahead will test whether markets continue to treat the current conflict as a contained shock ​or begin to price a more durable supply disruption."

The dollar, which notched its sharpest one-week rise in 15 months on the breakout ​of war last week, has been the most consistent safe-haven asset, as gold has faltered amid broad selling in anything that has lately made sharp gains.

"The dollar benefits from its twin status as a safe-haven and energy exporter," said Joe Capurso, Head of Foreign Exchange, International and Geoeconomics at Commonwealth Bank ​in Sydney.

"We expect the Iran-U.S. war to escalate before it de-escalates. Iran is incentivised to strike back to gain leverage in ​future negotiations to end the war. The U.S. and Israel are incentivised to degrade Iran’s offensive capabilities."

The dollar even gained 0.8% on its fellow safe haven, the Swiss ‌franc .

It rose ⁠almost 0.5% to 158.63 yen and 1.2% to 1,498.30 won .

"Asia takes the brunt of the sharp escalation in oil prices and there are few places to run and hide," said Vishnu Varathan, head of macro research for Asia ex-Japan at Mizuho in Singapore.

"The dollar has to be the one outperforming, given Japan and Korea's exposures here and the sharp pain that can be expected."

Iran ​on Monday named Mojtaba Khamenei to ​succeed his father as Supreme ⁠Leader, signaling hardliners remain firmly in charge in Tehran a week into war.

The conflict has already led to the suspension of around a fifth of global crude and natural gas supply, ​as Tehran targets ships in the vital Strait of Hormuz between its shores and Oman, ​and attacks energy ⁠infrastructure across the region.

Qatar's energy minister told the Financial Times on Friday he expects all Gulf energy producers to shut down exports within weeks, a move he said could drive oil to $150 a barrel.

High energy prices act like a tax and can also ⁠stoke inflation, ​leaving investors worried that central bankers may be reluctant to cut interest ​rates.

Surprisingly weak U.S. jobs data had on Friday briefly stalled dollar gains, and raised expectations for U.S. rate cuts, but that faded somewhat on Monday morning and ​U.S. stock futures tumbled, too, with S&P 500 futures down 1.6%.