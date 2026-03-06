Brent crude hits $90 as Middle East tensions rattle global oil markets

Global oil prices surge as Brent reaches $90 and WTI $88 per barrel after escalating Middle East tensions trigger sharpest weekly rise since 2020.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Rising tensions in the Middle East have pushed global oil prices sharply higher, triggering fresh volatility in international energy markets.

According to reports, Brent Crude Oil surged by $5, reaching $90.77 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude jumped $7 to trade at $88.34 per barrel.

A news agency reported that the latest wave of attacks in the region has created significant uncertainty in global energy markets. Analysts say the surge represents the fastest weekly increase in oil prices since 2020.

Market observers warn that continued instability in the Middle East could further disrupt global energy supplies and keep prices under upward pressure.