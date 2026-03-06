Pakistan secures four crude oil shipments for March

Pakistan has arranged four crude oil shipments for March, including supplies from Saudi Arabia, the UAE and the United States to help maintain stable domestic energy supplies.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan has arranged four shipments of crude oil for March to support the country’s energy requirements, sources said on Friday.

According to sources, Saudi Arabia has assured the supply of one crude oil cargo, while another shipment will arrive from the United Arab Emirates through Fujairah.

Two additional crude oil cargoes will be imported from the United States as part of Pakistan’s efforts to ensure adequate fuel supplies.

Sources said the shipments coming from Saudi Arabia and the UAE will each carry around 70,000 tonnes of crude oil.

The crude oil from Saudi Arabia and the UAE will be imported by the Pak-Arab Refinery Company (PARCO), while two cargoes of Sinor-Jeco crude oil are being arranged from the United States.

The imports are expected to help maintain stable petroleum supplies in the country amid changing global oil market conditions.