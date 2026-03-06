ECC approves gas connections within 5km radius of production areas

The ECC has approved gas supply to villages within a five-kilometre radius of production fields, along with supplementary grants and funding for various government development programmes.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved a proposal to provide gas connections to areas located within a five-kilometre radius of gas production sites.

According to an official statement issued after a meeting chaired by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, the ECC also approved a supplementary grant of Rs13.1 million for the Petroleum Division.

The committee approved Rs3 billion for the provision of gas to villages situated within a five-kilometre radius of gas-producing areas. The scheme will be implemented through Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).

In addition, the ECC approved Rs200 million for the payment of outstanding dues to teachers under the Basic Education Community Schools (BECS) programme.

The statement said payments would also be made to cover differences in minimum wages in line with court directives.

The committee further approved Rs3.5 billion for monsoon operations and humanitarian assistance abroad.

More than Rs1 billion was approved for the Power Division’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Achievement Programme.

The ECC also endorsed comprehensive reform packages aimed at reducing electricity generation costs and addressing circular debt in the power sector.

Meanwhile, Rs1.47 billion was approved for public awareness campaigns of the Ministry of Information. The ministry was directed to present another summary in the next quarter for the remaining funds.



